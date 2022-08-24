Swaran Ghar reflects the importance of parents, says Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani, who is seen playing the role of Arjun Deol in Swaran Ghar, said the show unveils the relationship between parents and their children and reflects how the current generations deal very differently with their parents unlike it used to be earlier.
Hiten said, “I think this generation is very independent and that’s why they want to deal with everything themselves. But all said and done, the line between the current and previous generations in the way they deal with their parents is fading.”
“Parents are important to all of us and think most people understand that irrespective of what generation they belong to. Those who don’t, they need to learn,” he shared. A new entry in the show, Hiten is enjoying being a part of the show and is all praise for the team as well as the title of the show. He also shares the important message sent out by the show.
“As it suggests it’s Swaran’s house and metaphorically it’s the house of someone who has a golden heart. So, I think it’s an apt title. What I also like is that the content of the show is different and relatable, especially the way it deals with different relationships. It’s shot in real locations mostly and deals with real situations,” he said. — IANS
