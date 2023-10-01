On International Coffee Day, celebs talk about whether they like their coffee hot or cold, and how many cups a day they prefer

Twice a day
Shivangi Verma
I am a coffee lover. I prefer cold coffee more than hot, as it refreshes me. I like to have coffee twice a day. In the morning I consume hot coffee and in the evening I have cold coffee.
Deep love
Anusha Mishra
I am deeply in love with coffee! I love both cold and hot coffee. I prefer hot coffee at home because I really make it well! I used to have four-to-five cups of coffee every day, and I like big mugs. But I’ve brought it down to one or two if I’m at home. If I’m working, then three cups for sure. My favourite is a Mocha, hot or cold, or even a nice Caramel Macchiato.
Black is the colour
Sheeba Akashdeep
Freshly brewed, beaned, tuck-up coffee is my indulgence in the morning. I like to have black coffee. I like either iced black coffee or cold black coffee, a traditional American (Latte Americano) depending on the weather. I drink two cups of coffee during the first half of the day. As caffeine keeps me awake at night, so usually after four in the evening, I avoid coffee. I also like coffee-flavoured desserts and chocolates. I just love coffee!
Energy drink
Lokit Phulwani
My day starts with a hot cup of black coffee. It’s been a routine for quite some time now. I prefer hot black coffee first thing in the morning with no sugar and that keeps me energised throughout the day. Mostly, I drink two cups of hot black coffee in the morning, but very seldom in the evening. Two cups a day is good enough for me.
All in the family
Raavee Gupta
My husband and I are coffee lovers. We have an espresso machine that is used multiple times during the day. My day doesn’t start unless I have had my hot cup of black coffee! I literally can’t wake up before that. So we can say that we are a house of coffee lovers. I didn’t grow up drinking tea as most Indians are.
Tasty beverage
Nivedita Basu
I really like cold coffee, but I have it only sometimes. It’s a tasty beverage that I enjoy whenever I can. But I know some people who really love coffee. For them, it’s not just a drink; it’s something they have to have every single day.
Creative boost
Charrul Malik
I’m a coffee lover, but I enjoy tea too. Mornings are all about hot coffee to kickstart my day. At work, I go for black coffee, simple and effective. When I’m out, it’s Cappuccino with hazelnut. Coffee fuels my creativity. In the morning, hot coffee is a must for me. I believe starting the day with something hot suits my body type. Cold coffee, on the other hand, I save for evenings.
Hot cup
Celesti Bairagey
I am a lover of black coffee without sugar. When I’m home, I begin my day with a cup of black coffee. At work, I have two-three cups.
Balancing act
Prateik Chaudhary
I’m an absolute coffee lover. When it comes to choosing between hot or cold coffee, I think it really depends on the weather outside and definitely my mood. I’m a moderate coffee drinker.
Great benefits
Somy Ali
I drink two cups of hot coffee each morning and that’s been a daily routine for the past 16 years. Caffeine, a natural stimulant, makes you feel more energetic. It is beneficial for the liver, wards off depression, lowers risk of diabetes, promotes weight management, and protects us against chronic diseases.
