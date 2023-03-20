On International Day of Happiness, here’s a look at some hilariously captivating shows on OTT

Family fun
Two and a Half Men — Netflix
Originally starring Charlie Sheen in the lead role, alongside Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, the series is about a hedonistic jingle writer, Charlie Harper, and his uptight brother Alan. As Alan’s marriage falls apart and divorce appears imminent, along with his son Jake, he moves into Charlie’s beachfront Malibu house and complicate his freewheeling life. From there on starts a hilarious journey of these two and a half men.
Stand-up comics
Comicstaan — Prime Video
In its third season, the show brings together budding Indian comedians to find the next big name in stand-up comedy arena. It deals with various genres of comedy, such as sketch, anecdotal and more, over the span of eight episodes. While some top names, such as Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta, are on the judges’ panel, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Aadar Malik, Anu Menon, Kanan Gill, Prashasti Singh and Sapan Verma are seen as mentors to the aspiring comedians.
Trail of chaos
Pop Kaun — Disney+ Hotstar
Tu janta nahin mera pop kaun hai…When this sentence becomes a question for a young simpleton, Sahil (Kunal Kemmu), a trail of chaos and comedy sets off. In a pool of five potential fathers, he navigates his way to find his real one. Featuring comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla and the late Satish Kaushik, this series also stars Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever. It has been directed by Farhad Samji.
Friendly vibes
The Big Bang Theory — Netflix
The show is centered on Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), both physicists at Caltech, who share an apartment. It also features Leonard, and Sheldon’s similarly geeky and socially awkward friends and co-workers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothr. These four find their nerd-centric social circle with aspiring actress Penny, who moves in next door.
Relatable tales
Gullak — SonyLIV
Set in the quaint bylanes of the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of a middle-class family. The series revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Anand ‘Annu’ Mishra and Aman Mishra. It also features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in pivotal roles.
Royal affair
Kaun Banegi Shikharwati – ZEE5
This funny series is about a king (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The story takes one through the exhilarating journey of Raja Mrityunjay and his daughters, Devyani, Gayatri, Kamini and Uma, who all come together after years to save the Shikarwati. The series is a laugh riot, as the royal contest among the four queens ensues.
Zone of Jokes
The Office — Disney+ Hotstar
An adaptation of the original British sitcom, the series revolves around Jagdeep Chadda, a manager who constantly tries to impress his bored colleagues with his weak jokes. The audience also gets a peek into the various antics the employees pull at work. Mukul Chadda, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, and others, feature in this Hindi comedy series created by Rajesh Devraj.
Cop story
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Netflix
This funny show is set in the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. It stars Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, and Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago. In its season eight, the squad deals with drastic changes in their lives brought about by the pandemic and protests by the people against the police.
