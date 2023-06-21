On International Day of Yoga, here's a look at why more and more celebs are moving away from other modes of exercise while preferring yoga above all else

Sheetal

You are one yoga class away from a good mood. — Anonymous

While many vouch for yoga, public figures swear by it for their fitness comes first and foremost. As we celebrate International Day of Yoga, it’s important to notice how yoga has become the first choice for fitness freaks, leaving behind aerobics, gym and other modes of exercise. Statistics put out in March this year have confirmed that yoga has become a worldwide phenomenon, with more than 300 million yogis around the world and more than 36 million in the US alone.

Yogi celebs

Biggest yoga advocate and a fit mother of two, actress Shilpa Shetty inaugurated the first celebrity fitness app, ‘Simple & Soulful’, which is a holistic yoga and fitness application. The app will complete one year today. The actress started her journey with Ashtanga Yoga and Vinyasa yoga, and even enrolled in the Bihar School of Yoga to learn further. She shared a reel a few months ago and stated how after being wheelchair-bound for three months, she preferred doing yoga for recovery.

Actress Anushka Sharma practiced Yoga throughout her pregnancy in 2020. She even made a cute post about Shirshasana (upside-down pose) with husband Virat Kohli helping her. She explained how the doctor recommended that she could do all asanas barring twists and extreme forward bends during pregnancy, but with appropriate support. The actress also talked about her journey back to fitness after delivering her baby girl, Vamika, on International Yoga Day last year, saying, “Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness.”

Shilpa Shetty

Growing popularity

Malaika Arora, among other celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Aishwaryaa and R Dhanush, invested in an Indian wellness studio that holds online yoga sessions. The fact that this centre generated two million dollars in revenue within three years shows how popular yoga has become among millennials.

Many benefits

“Yoga goes beyond physical exercise, engaging both the body and mind. With its ability to enhance concentration and focus, yoga offers a multitude of benefits that surpass those of aerobics. Its versatility and inclusivity make it suitable for individuals of all ages, which is why it has become the preferred choice for many.” — Simaran Kaur, actress

Holistic well-being

“Yoga has surpassed aerobics as the preferred fitness practice because it embraces holistic well-being. While aerobics focuses on physical exertion, yoga combines physical movements, breath control and mindfulness. It cultivates flexibility, strength and balance, benefiting both the body and the mind. But I also believe yoga and aerobics can coexist. — Rishina Kandhari, actress

Self-awareness

“Yoga’s holistic approach sets it apart as a unique form of exercise. It not only benefits

the body and mind, but also heals the inner organs and energises the entire being. Daily or regular yoga practice yields tremendous advantages. Yoga, for me, is a deep self-connection process—a form of meditation rather than mere exercise. — Akangsha Rawat, actress

Beer yoga!

Often referred to as Bier Yoga or Beer Yoga, it is a kind of yoga that mixes the delight of drinking beer with regular yoga positions. It is a fun and social style of yoga that has grown in acceptance recently.

(Inputs by Siya Chawla)