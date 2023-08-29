On National Sports Day, actors talk about the significance of sports

Foster team spirit

Sumit Khetan

National Sports Day serves as a reminder of the significance of sports and physical well-being. Collaborative efforts by governments, educational institutions and organisations are vital to cultivating an enduring sports and fitness culture that extends beyond this day. Looking ahead, I hope sports continue to inspire and bring communities together, fostering discipline, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle.

Build sports culture

Karishma Raj Soni

Governments, educational institutions, and organisations can forge an enduring sports culture by implementing comprehensive physical education policies, upgrading sports facilities, and organising regular inter-school and inter-community tournaments. This collaboration can extend the benefits of sports beyond just a single day.

Reach out

Rohit Choudhary

It’s been a while since our nation started focusing on sports. Making posters and advertisements isn’t enough to shout that we are a sports-supportive nation. Our endeavors must be at grass-roots levels.

Positive changes

Aradhana Sharma

I can see significant progress over the years as sports have become highly professionalised, with athletes, coaches, and support staff dedicating their lives to training and competition. Sports have the power to address social issues, promote equality, and drive positive change in society and towards global unity and cultural exchange too. Saina Nehwal’s journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim, serves as a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.

Support for athletes

Farnaz Shetty

Sports have definitely evolved over the years. But I still feel that India needs to support our athletes, and we should provide maximum facilities for our sportsmen.

Gender equality

Sneha Jain

Government schools and organisations are doing amazing. Sports can teach us there is no gender inequality. My favourite sport is Taekwondo. I got a silver at district level.

For all age group

Simple Kaul

I think sports should be incorporated as a subject in schools. I believe it’s a good thing for everyone in every age group, and it should be promoted.