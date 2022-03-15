Neetu Kapoor to judge Dance Deewane Juniors contestants

After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors’ new show Dance Deewane Juniors is introducing the juniors version wherein children in the age group of four-fourteen years can showcase their talent and perform in solos, duet or in groups on a national platform.
As the young dancers gear up to set the stage on fire, the channel has roped in Bollywood’s veteran star Neetu Kapoor to judge this show, marking her debut on television. Neetu will be joining the panel alongside Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee. The auditions of Dance Deewane Juniors are underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...