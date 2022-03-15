Neetu Kapoor to judge Dance Deewane Juniors contestants

After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors’ new show Dance Deewane Juniors is introducing the juniors version wherein children in the age group of four-fourteen years can showcase their talent and perform in solos, duet or in groups on a national platform.

As the young dancers gear up to set the stage on fire, the channel has roped in Bollywood’s veteran star Neetu Kapoor to judge this show, marking her debut on television. Neetu will be joining the panel alongside Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee. The auditions of Dance Deewane Juniors are underway.