On the big stage

The thriller Peter Five Eight, which stars Kevin Spacey, will be heading to Cannes, as it has been picked up by VMI International for a worldwide release. The film, directed by Michael Zaiko Hall, also stars Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber.
The film follows the life of Sam, played by Jandreau, a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community, who is a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey will play ‘a charismatic’ stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr Lock. Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner and star of House of Cards, will also come up with historical drama 1242—Gateway To The West. — IANS
