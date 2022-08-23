On the flip side

Marc Robinson, who has been a national director, Miss India, is, however, baffled. “If mothers and married women enter the fray, they change the age bracket, which is 18-27 so far. Then how does someone who is 18 or 19 compete with someone who is 30 or 35? Being a mother comes with its joys and struggle, taking a woman to a different level all together, so how can a teen ever compete with that? Sure teens have youth on their side, but Miss Universe isn’t just about looks...Even though one would claim to judge fairly, one way or the other there might be a bias.”
Also, Marc wonders what the pageant would be called! “I don’t see it as a level playing field and would rather not mix the two!”
