On the global stage

The craze for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the number one trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its release, a rare feat for a documentary. Such is the appeal of the docu-series on Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to cinema that The Romantics would be screened for students of the prestigious Harvard University.

While the Harvard screening would take place on February 28, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, the country’s top-most institution to study cinema, has decided to make The Romantics part of their curriculum. The docu-series has been included in the Winter Film Appreciation Course.—TMS