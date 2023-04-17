On the Kapil Sharma Show recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recalled how during his college days he had no money to pay a taxi driver. The 57-year-old actor was on the show to promote his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, along with the cast, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar and Sukhbir.

Salman talked about his young days and how he used to travel by train, as he couldn’t afford a taxi every day. However, once for comfort, he decided to travel by taxi but ran away without paying the fare. After years, when he started getting work, he met the same driver, and this time he paid him!

He shared: “Then eventually I got into modelling and started earning well, so again I decided to take a taxi back home. I stopped one taxi and sat inside, but throughout the journey the driver kept saying he had seen me somewhere before. Once I reached home, I told him that I would get the money and he snapped right back, as he had recognised me. We both had a laugh about the situation, but I made sure to pay back the due money along with interest.” — IANS