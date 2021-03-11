Sir David Attenborough opens up on The Green Planet show

The Green Planet show on Sony BBC Earth features Sir David Attenborough. The veteran biologist, natural historian and author, spoke about the show. He says, “In a sense, the series itself is slow growing, like plants. We started filming a long time ago, before Covid. And so, I was dashing around interesting places, in California and so on, in a way that hasn’t been possible for the last two years. So, I appear in all these different parts of the world quite frequently, more than any other series for some time.”

He further added, “One of the really great, profoundly moving experiences was to go to the Giant Sequoia’s in California. It’s not an accident that there’s a cathedral like feeling when you go amongst them. They are immense things; some of the tallest trees are enormous. But what this show did was to use another of the inventions that you might think had very little to do with plants such as technical inventions like drones. It changed natural history photography in the past 10-20 years”