Arjun and Kartk celebrate their project, Rafuchakkar

The conman drama, Rafuchakkar, was recently released on JioCinema. As the series is running on the platform successfully, the cast and crew, along with the creative duo Arjun and Kartk, cut a celebratory cake. Creative duo Arjun and Kartk got together with the cast and crew to celebrate its triumph at the Gseams office.

The nine-episode thriller-drama Rafuchakkar centres on the life of Prince Pawan Kumar Bawaria, played by Maniesh Paul, an apparently ordinary Nainital resident. However, when he is detained and charged with scamming numerous influential people around the nation, his world takes an unsettling turn. The series has been directed by Ritam Srivastav and is streaming on JioCinema.