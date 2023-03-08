On the trail

Amazon miniTV brings in a unique blend of mystery, crime and comedy, with its new series College Detectives. The show features Mugdha Agarwal, Vidur Chugh, Karpoor Gaurav and Harshal Singh as young detectives. The trailer gave a glimpse of four young minds set to take us on a mystery case, alongside some suspense, light-hearted comedy and drama.
The 10-episode crime-thriller will drop fresh episodes every Wednesday, starting today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term
Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy and Santana Chakma take ...
PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to arrive in Gujarat today, watch cricket Test match tomorrow
The 2 prime ministers are on a 2-day visit to Gujarat
India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...