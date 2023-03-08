On the trail

Amazon miniTV brings in a unique blend of mystery, crime and comedy, with its new series College Detectives. The show features Mugdha Agarwal, Vidur Chugh, Karpoor Gaurav and Harshal Singh as young detectives. The trailer gave a glimpse of four young minds set to take us on a mystery case, alongside some suspense, light-hearted comedy and drama.

The 10-episode crime-thriller will drop fresh episodes every Wednesday, starting today.