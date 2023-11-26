 On the wings of vision: Filmmaker Sayantan Ghosal, whose Bengali film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya is being showcased at IFFI, says he enjoys the genre of mystery thrillers the most : The Tribune India

On the wings of vision: Filmmaker Sayantan Ghosal, whose Bengali film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya is being showcased at IFFI, says he enjoys the genre of mystery thrillers the most

Filmmaker Sayantan Ghosal, enjoying the vibrant and electric energy at International Film Festival of India (IFFI), is enjoying mingling with his kind. In Goa to showcase his film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya, Ghosal says he grew up with books. Filmmaking emerged as his calling, a way to translate the vibrant images from his mind into something tangible for the world to see. The director opens up on his journey.

Punjab’s beauty captivates me and I aspire to shoot a movie there someday. It evokes nostalgia and offers much scope for storytelling.

Rabindra Kabya Rahasya is the only Bengali film nominated for ‘UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award’ at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), how does it make you feel?

Creating a film that evokes such humility and gratitude is a process guided by instinct rather than a calculated pursuit of recognition. When your film earns a place in the international competition section alongside exceptional works, especially at a prestigious festival like IFFI, it underscores the incredible teamwork involved. My aspiration now is for the film to receive the same level of affection and appreciation upon its theatrical release early next year.

What made you pick up this script and turn it into a film?

Sougata Basu and I have been a solid team since my first film. Our mutual understanding is exceptional; I know his approach to certain subjects and he knows my visual style. Moreover, making a great film requires a great producer. It’s not just about funding; it’s about collaboration. Himanshu Dhanuka, my producer, Sougata, and our team collaborated intensely from day one — from conceptualising the idea to delving into intricate details, even touching on global politics, to, finally, handling the logistics.

How was the process of making Rabindra Kabya Rahasya?

The process was truly unique. As a team, we previously collaborated on a film titled Swastik Sanket, where the great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose played a significant role. This time around, we aimed for a similar approach with another revered figure from West Bengal, the global icon Rabindranath Tagore. I wanted to create a murder mystery/adventure film, but one that carried deep emotional impact, setting it apart from other films in this genre. Our goal was to pay homage to Tagore’s legacy without resorting to the clichéd biopic route. Sougata unearthed an unexplored chapter from Tagore’s life, while Himanshu introduced the angle of world politics and global conspiracy, giving it a more universal appeal. And so, the journey began. Today, I believe viewers worldwide can resonate with the film.

How is IFFI going for you?

It’s an incredible feeling to have your film showcased alongside such esteemed filmmakers, especially my favourite Indian filmmaker, Mani Ratnam.

What makes you explore thriller genre again and again?

Mysteries, adventures and thrillers have always been my favourite genres, largely influenced by the films I grew up watching. Among them, Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones series have held a special place in my heart. Additionally, Satyajit Ray’s Feluda films captivated me to the extent that I’ve watched them countless times. Moreover, being an avid reader since childhood, Bengali literature offered a treasure trove of classic works within these genres. From the moment I decided to step into the director’s chair, I knew my focus would be on directing an adventure film rooted in literary adaptation. Jawker Dhan, my debut, perfectly embodies that vision.

What other projects you are working on?

I’ve recently wrapped up shooting for two films—a ground-breaking adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, one of India’s first, filmed in London last year, and my debut romantic comedy. The rom-com pays homage to the Bollywood romantic comedies that have deeply influenced me sinceshildhood. Additionally, I’m gearing up to begin shooting the third instalment of my popular franchise, Jawker Dhan. Looking ahead, I’m planning to direct a horror film next year.

Who have been your major inspirations and why?

In the realm of filmmaking, no one has had a greater impact on me than Steven Spielberg. My admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan plays a significant role in my aspiration to make movies. But beyond them, my parents, my childhood’s best friend, now my wife, have been my unwavering support structures. 


