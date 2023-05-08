On their wish-list

From weekly offs to reduced working hours to transparency at work place—actors talk about things they wish to change in the entertainment industry...
Art of survival
Acting institutes teach how to be actors, but they also need to guide the newcomers on how to survive as actors. The success rate is very low here, so it’s their responsibility to create awareness about it. We need more avenues and opportunities for newcomers to give auditions so that they can pursue their career in this regard as a safe option like other industries. —Gaurav Singh
To bring transparency
We need an independent platform for new talent. This will bring transparency and prevent agents from misusing their power to promote certain talents over others. Hiring through the platform will ensure timely payment. So many artistes don’t get paid for months but they cannot speak against well-known people for fear. —Deepika Motwani
Reduce working hours
Working hours need to change. Instead of 12 hours, I believe we actors should work for 8 or at the most 10 hours. We hardly get time for our personal lives. A doctor must be on every set. — Monika Singh
Get organised
We need to get organised in terms of hours we shoot and have the script in hand. Having a vision board so that you have the trajectory of your story and you get a lot of work done before you go on the floor. — Sheeba
Need weekly off
No one should work beyond 8 hours; the shift should be 8 hours for everyone. Others, it takes a toll. A fixed weekly off is also needed. It should be any day, but one day should be dedicated as a unit off as per the convenience of the authorities. — Charrul Malik
