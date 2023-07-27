On to the big stage

Actor Freddy Daruwala has been a part of films like Holiday, Force 2, and Race 3. Now, the actor is set to make his international debut with the film titled Aaina.

Freddy says, “When I read the story of Aaina, I thought it was a powerful and moving story that the world needed to hear. The story touches on the global issue of children in terrorism and the post-traumatic effects that weave into their lives throughout adulthood, creating a rippling effect.” Talking about his character, he says, “My character, Zahan, is a very complex one. He has had a tormented childhood, and as an adult, he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”