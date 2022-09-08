On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to reveal a glimpse of Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. In the image Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her. Anushka returns to the movies after three years with this movie. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...