 On World Dance Day, here's a look at some iconic hook steps from songs that have resonated with the audiences : The Tribune India

On World Dance Day, here's a look at some iconic hook steps from songs that have resonated with the audiences

On World Dance Day, here's a look at some iconic hook steps from songs that have resonated with the audiences

Naatu Naatu



Aanya Jatana

Tatad Tatad, Dabbang, Thriller, Ghungroo, Ek Do Teen, Zingaat and My Name Is Lakhan; these celebrated songs have one thing in common — their timeless hook steps! This World Dance Day, let’s take a look at some other iconic hook steps.

Oscar-winning, RRR’s Naatu Naatu never fails to impress. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, it was recently performed at the 95th Academy Awards. Another unforgettable number, Kajra Re Kajra Re, starring Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, hubby Abhishek Bacchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, saw them shaking a leg to Vaibhavi Merchant’s choreography.

Big B’s quirky dance style is iconic in itself, giving us go-to moves in songs like Apni Toh Jaise Taise, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala and Rock N Roll Soniye. Farah Khan gave classic hook steps for SRK in Chhaiyan Chhaiyan and Priyanka Chopra in Desi Girl. Hritik Roshan’s effortless performances in Ek Pal Ka Jeena, You Are My Sonia and Tu Meri never fail to get us going. In the same league are Kaala Chashma and Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Reels of celebs and netizens dancing to these songs at weddings and parties send waves across the internet. Anil Kapoor made Hollywood actor George Clooney perform the energetic Nach Panjabban hook step during a virtual interaction!

Looking West

The west too has given its fair share of hook steps that we can’t help but shake a leg to. Gangnam Style by South Korean singer PSY, which released in July 2012, was the first video to hit one billion views on YouTube. Any party was deemed incomplete without American EDM group Major Lazer and French DJ and producer DJ Snake’s Lean On, whose video was shot in India.

The iconic dance sequence from the Netflix series Wednesday on the 1980’s hit Song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps also made everyone sway and spin. From Madonna to Lady Gaga, everyone was obsessed with the eccentric Goth-girl dance piece that was choreographed by actor Jenna Ortega herself. Another TikTok sensation was a fun sequence on the Rap Song Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux. It was named one of the top songs on TikTok in 2022. Clips of celebrities like Shakira and Camila Mendes performing the hook step also went viral. Another social media favourite was American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look.

Spring in step

But dance need not be done according to a fixed set of steps, it is also an expression of joy and freedom. Alia Bhatt’s free-spirited dance in Highway was a reflection of the same, as she swayed to the song Wanna Mash Up. Kangana’s character dances her woes away in Hungama Ho Gaya from the 2013 movie Queen.

Whether you’ve shimmied down to the dance floor or boogied the night away, there are always some signature steps that we call our own. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen arm raise in every romantic song or Salman Khan’s towel dance; these steps will always be associated with them! 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

2
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

3
Punjab

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

4
Punjab

3 held for preparing fake passports to help gangsters flee country: Punjab DGP

5
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

6
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

7
Health

Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

8
Trending

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

9
Jalandhar

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

10
Entertainment

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states

Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states

Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...

Two FIRs against WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations

Two FIRs against WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations

No possibility of SAD-BJP reunion, says Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP reunion, says Hardeep Puri

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit

5,000 Haryana cops swoop down on cybercriminals in Nuh district, arrest 65

5,000 Haryana cops swoop down on cybercriminals in Nuh district, arrest 65


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

Now, door-to-door garbage collection in entire Panchkula

23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority constituted

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Income Tax Department raids hawala dealers in Delhi

Airline official found dead in Greater Noida

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP more disciplined, organised than my previous party, says Sushil Kumar Rinku

Sushil Rinku never raised any issue in Vidhan Sabha: Phillaur MLA

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

Woman dies of Covid, 30 +ve

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare

Implement uniform pay scales, says kanungo assn