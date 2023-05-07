On World Laughter Day, here's a quick check on what's on the favourites' list of comedians, including movies and shows

Muskaan
Laughter clubs, comic movies and shows have long served as stress busters. On World Laughter Day, we speak to comedians about their favourite movies and how they plan to spend the day.
Watch out
Rahul Dua
Stand-up comic Rahul Dua has a rather novel approach to this special day. “I will celebrate World Laughter Day by sitting and watching other people perform. I have had enough laughter since last year, so I will watch and laugh with other people. Whenever I am doing a show, I want people to be equally involved in it. I make sure my show has elements that make the overall experience immersive,” he said.
Looking ahead
Jaswinder Bhalla
V. Gopal, Mehmood, and Mehar Mittal are the top three comedians for Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla. He said, “I am the daddy in the film Daddy Cool Munde Fool, and Carry on Jatta gave me fame. Fans can look forward to its third outing by the end of this June. “
Chaplin fan
Jaswant Singh Rathore
The 2008 finalist of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Jaswant Singh Rathore, shared, “I will upload content on social media as a treat for my fans on World Laughter Day. Also, it’s a day for me to reflect on how to improve my content further. Charlie Chaplin is my favourite comic, while Chupke Chupke is my favourite film.”
Love for colleagues
Appurv Gupta
Another stand-up comic, Appurv Gupta, shared, “My fellow colleagues, Abhishek Upamnyu, Zakir Khan and Anubhav Singh Bassi, are my favourites. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Chashme Badoor and Andaaz Apna Apna are timeless films for me.”
Good for health
Manpreet Singh
Stand-up comic Manpreet Singh said, “Comedy is necessary and healthy, and it initiates remarkable change in society. I feel touched when people approach me after a show and share how comedy has helped them. Dhol, Dhamaal and Angrez are some of the films I watch for a good laugh.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings
BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis
Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national
Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...