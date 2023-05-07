On World Laughter Day, here's a quick check on what's on the favourites' list of comedians, including movies and shows

Muskaan

Laughter clubs, comic movies and shows have long served as stress busters. On World Laughter Day, we speak to comedians about their favourite movies and how they plan to spend the day.

Watch out

Rahul Dua

Stand-up comic Rahul Dua has a rather novel approach to this special day. “I will celebrate World Laughter Day by sitting and watching other people perform. I have had enough laughter since last year, so I will watch and laugh with other people. Whenever I am doing a show, I want people to be equally involved in it. I make sure my show has elements that make the overall experience immersive,” he said.

Looking ahead

Jaswinder Bhalla

V. Gopal, Mehmood, and Mehar Mittal are the top three comedians for Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla. He said, “I am the daddy in the film Daddy Cool Munde Fool, and Carry on Jatta gave me fame. Fans can look forward to its third outing by the end of this June. “

Chaplin fan

Jaswant Singh Rathore

The 2008 finalist of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Jaswant Singh Rathore, shared, “I will upload content on social media as a treat for my fans on World Laughter Day. Also, it’s a day for me to reflect on how to improve my content further. Charlie Chaplin is my favourite comic, while Chupke Chupke is my favourite film.”

Love for colleagues

Appurv Gupta

Another stand-up comic, Appurv Gupta, shared, “My fellow colleagues, Abhishek Upamnyu, Zakir Khan and Anubhav Singh Bassi, are my favourites. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Chashme Badoor and Andaaz Apna Apna are timeless films for me.”

Good for health

Manpreet Singh

Stand-up comic Manpreet Singh said, “Comedy is necessary and healthy, and it initiates remarkable change in society. I feel touched when people approach me after a show and share how comedy has helped them. Dhol, Dhamaal and Angrez are some of the films I watch for a good laugh.”