On World Tea Day, celebs share how a cup of tea peps them up all the time

Energy boost

Roshan Kapoor

I start my day with ginger tea. If I feel low or have a headache or feel depressed, I have tea. If I am travelling, I have tea. I see a lot of people who don’t like tea, and I wonder how they survive without it. When I was young, my family used to stop me from having tea; they would say that my skin colour would turn dark if I had a lot of it! But I never stopped. I feel incomplete without tea. During the summer, I even see people having cool drinks, but I need my afternoon tea. It’s like my energy drink.

Unique flavour

Mohit Malhotra

Tea means a lot to me because I usually drink it with my mom. Whenever I’m in Delhi, I make sure to have chai with her; I actually enjoy my tea with rusk.

Special evenings

Simaran Kaur

I love tea. I remember during childhood, I used to sit with my family and have morning and evening tea. Evenings were special, as after a whole day of study and play, I came home for that cup of tea with biscuits and bun maska. Tea has always held an important place in Indian households and will continue to do so.

It’s an emotion

Rishina Kandhari

I am a chai lover. I drink five cups of tea a day. I carry chai from home when I am travelling. It’s not just a drink; it’s an emotion. I love ginger tea during the winter and the rainy season. It’s fun having the tapri ki chai too.

Calming influence

Charrul Malik

An easy way to relieve stress is to sit down with a nice cup of tea. The act of drinking tea can be calming, making it easier to take a breath and let all your worries float away or, at least, to calm yourself before moving on with the rest of your day. Tea brings everyone together, and it’s our culture to sit, drink tea and bond over it.

Social drink

Sheeba

For me, tea is more of a social drink than a necessity per se. I like to sit and have a cup of tea with my mother-in-law and chitchat with her. It’s our time to bond. I like going out with friends in the evening for a nice cup of desi chai.

Health first

Anupama Solanki

These days, people are addicted to tea, and, for some, this is very dangerous. If you drink within your limit, there is no problem, but people who consume it multiple times a day may develop health issues.

Cultural importance

Gaurav Singh