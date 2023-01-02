 With so many new stars waiting for their turn to make an appearance in Bollywood, 2023 seems to be an exciting year for all cinegoers : The Tribune India

With so many new stars waiting for their turn to make an appearance in Bollywood, 2023 seems to be an exciting year for all cinegoers

Suhana Khan



Sheetal

As we embark on a new journey in 2023, we bring you the list of actors, from South Indian actors to star kids, who will be making their big Bollywood debut

Following her father

Suhana Khan

As her father, Shah Rukh Khan, will be making a comeback after four years with Pathaan, the daughter is ready to be launched by Zoya Akhtar for her Netflix film, The Archies.

Bollywood via Pollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress rose to fame from Bigg Boss Season 13. She made her Pollywood debut in 2021 and also signed a South Indian film last year. Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut this year will be in Salman Khan’s film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on Eid.

Khushi Kapoor

Replacing Varun Dhawan

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will be seen debuting besides Suhana Khan in The Archies. Set in 1960s, it will release on Netflix. He is also roped in Sriram Raghvan’s Ikkis. Earlier, Varun Dhawan was supposed to play the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill

Joining the gang

Khushi Kapoor

Another star kid to be launched with The Archies is Khushi Kapoor. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of Jahnvi Kapoor. They have already wrapped up the shoots for the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Multiple choice

Vijay Sethupathi

Actor, writer, producer and lyricist Vijay Sethupathi works predominantly in Tamil cinema. He will soon be making his Hindi-film debut with the movie, Mumbaikar. Directed by Santosh Sivan, it is the remake of 2017 Tamil film Maanagram. He is also starring opposite Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.

Shanaya Kapoor

Negative role

Prithviraj Sukamaran

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Malayalam actor-director Pritviraj Sukumaran will play a negative character called Kabir in his first Bollywood film. It is expected to release on December 22.

Vijay Sethupathi

Connecting through Jawan

Nayanthara

After Pathaan that releases on January 25, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan will release on June 2. South Indian star Nayanthara will be seen debuting in Bollywood with Jawan. She was recently seen in Tamil-language film, Connect, starring Sathyaraj, Rohit Saraf and Anupam Kher.

Big-budget entry

Amala Paul

Another beauty from the South India, Amala Paul, is making her big budget Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer film, Bholaa, which is a Hindi remake of South Indian hit film Kaithi. It is expected to release by March.

Here comes Hrithik’s cousin

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina will debut with the film, Ishq Vishq Rebound, which is directed by Nipun Dharmadikari. Alongside her, actors Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal will be seen in pivotal roles.

Once again

Raashii Khanna

While the actress did her first Hindi film Madras Cafe in 2013, but it was just a supporting role. She will be making her debut as the lead with Karan Johar production, Yodha, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier, expected to release on November 11, 2022, its release is pushed to July 7.

Expected breaks

Like father, like daughter

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, the star kid is roped in for Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. She is paired alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. It is expected to go on floors this year.

Wait & watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu became immensely popular after her digital debut in Family Man 2. In 2021, she also made everybody groove to song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is currently battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis because of which she couldn’t promote her last film Yashoda. While she had signed her Bollywood debut movie opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, it would be interesting to see if it will release this year or will be delayed because of her medical condition.

Don't Miss

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

