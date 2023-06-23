— IANS

The band Shakti, formed by the British guitarist John McLaughlin and master Indian percussionist, Zakir Hussain, is coming up with a new studio album after more than 45 years.

Titled This Moment, the album offers a set of eight new compositions and performances with McLaughlin on guitar and guitar synth, and Hussain on table, joined by vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Says Zakir Hussain, “The discovery each time you sit as a group, to play and perform, is like climbing Everest from different angles. Every time it is a whole different point of view, marvelling at how you do the same but it’s not the same. Having that kind of interaction, conversation between the group, the creative idea process is something that is Shakti and it is exclusive to Shakti.” The album will be released on CD and vinyl LP on June 23. India will also be the first to stream the album on Spotify India. The album also features a tribute to ‘Mandolin’ U. Shrinivas, a former band member of Shakti.

Added John McLaughlin, “This Moment, the new ‘studio’ album is a true labour of love. The music on this recording represents a quantum leap in the musical evolution of Shakti. It represents 50 years of working and playing together beginning in 1973. This album is a crystallisation of five decades of love and dedication. Our musical evolution recorded here, is really a revolution in the history of Shakti.”