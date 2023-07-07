ANI

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch recently hinted at his return as Doctor Strange in a new MCU film next year. Cumberbatch recently said, “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.” It’s unclear whether Cumberbatch was referring to a standalone Doctor Strange sequel or an appearance in another MCU film, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was recently delayed.

The actor first appeared as Dr Stephen Strange in 2016 film Doctor Strange. Later, he also appeared in films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider Man: No Way Home, and in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

A post-credit scene in Multiverse of Madness hinted at a possible future for Doctor Strange. In one moment, Charlize Theron, who plays Clea, tells Doctor Strange that “he caused an incursion, and we’re going to fix it.” Strange responds, “Not in the least.”