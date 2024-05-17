PTI

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Thursday announced the third edition of his smash hit series Scam, titled Scam 2010 — The Subrata Roy Saga, which will be based on the life of businessman Subrata Roy. Based on the book, Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the Sony LIV series will be produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Mehta.

Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of Roy. In the early 2000s, Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approximately Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today,” according to the makers.