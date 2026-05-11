icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / One film, massive impact!: From Ahaan Pandey to Abhay Verma, four debutants we are waiting to see again!

One film, massive impact!: From Ahaan Pandey to Abhay Verma, four debutants we are waiting to see again!

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:36 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sara Arjun
Advertisement
In an industry that rarely pauses for newcomers, a fresh crop of debutants has managed to do the unthinkable — deliver first films that didn’t just work, but roared at the box office and cut through the noise. Now, with momentum firmly on their side, all eyes are on their second film.Here’s a look at the young names whose second outing is already one of the most anticipated moves in Bollywood…
Advertisement

Ahaan Panday

Advertisement

After making a splash with his debut in Saiyaara, Ahaan has quickly positioned himself as a commercial frontrunner. With his next already lined up with Ali Abbas Zafar, expectations are sky-high for a follow-up that matches, if not surpasses, his explosive start. His look from the film is already creating buzz, increasing the anticipation.

Advertisement

Abhay Verma

Abhay’s debut film Munjya not only broke Bollywood's dry spell but also proved he isn’t here just for screen time, but for substance. With projects like Shoojit Sircar's JC opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Laikey Laika with Rasha Thadani in the pipeline, he’s leaning into layered storytelling and performance-driven cinema, making his second chapter an intriguing watch.

Advertisement

Aneet Padda

After turning heads with her debut success in Saiyaara, Aneet is already onto her next big move with Shakti Shalini. Backed by strong storytelling, her trajectory signals a star who’s here for the long run.

Sara Arjun

Having wooed the audiences as Yalina in the massively successful Dhurandhar, Sara now steps into a full-fledged leading role in an upcoming film by Imtiaz Ali. It’s a transition that the audiences are watching closely.

In an industry where attention spans are short and competition is relentless, these debutants have managed to do the hardest part, arrive and be remembered. But if the first film earns applause, it’s the second that tests staying power.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts