One film, massive impact!: From Ahaan Pandey to Abhay Verma, four debutants we are waiting to see again!

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Ahaan Panday

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After making a splash with his debut in Saiyaara, Ahaan has quickly positioned himself as a commercial frontrunner. With his next already lined up with Ali Abbas Zafar, expectations are sky-high for a follow-up that matches, if not surpasses, his explosive start. His look from the film is already creating buzz, increasing the anticipation.

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Abhay Verma

Abhay’s debut film Munjya not only broke Bollywood's dry spell but also proved he isn’t here just for screen time, but for substance. With projects like Shoojit Sircar's JC opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Laikey Laika with Rasha Thadani in the pipeline, he’s leaning into layered storytelling and performance-driven cinema, making his second chapter an intriguing watch.

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Aneet Padda

After turning heads with her debut success in Saiyaara, Aneet is already onto her next big move with Shakti Shalini. Backed by strong storytelling, her trajectory signals a star who’s here for the long run.

Sara Arjun

Having wooed the audiences as Yalina in the massively successful Dhurandhar, Sara now steps into a full-fledged leading role in an upcoming film by Imtiaz Ali. It’s a transition that the audiences are watching closely.

In an industry where attention spans are short and competition is relentless, these debutants have managed to do the hardest part, arrive and be remembered. But if the first film earns applause, it’s the second that tests staying power.