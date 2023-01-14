One for the road

Jackie Shroff recently attended an event organised by State Transport Department of Maharashtra. The actor took the opportunity to celebrate the Road Safety Week (January 11 to January 17) with the masses. Shroff said, “It is our primary duty as the citizens of this country to abide by all the rules and guidelines laid down by the Government of India. We should maximise the use of public transport to reduce air and noise pollution.”
