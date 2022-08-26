Bappi Lahiri's last reality show Suron Ka Eklavya goes live on Doordarshan

Sai Baba Studio’s latest offering Suron ka Eklavya has gone live on Doordarshan. The show is late Bappi Lahiri’s last reality show. Bappi da features along with veteran music composers Jatin Pandit and Ismail Darbar as judges in the show. These judges will be mentoring and judging the contestants on the basis of presentation and talent. Suron Ka Eklavya will have 52 episodes playing out in three phases—Auditions, Gala Round and Finale. The auditions will be held over three weeks and there will be one week of mega audition followed by one week of introduction, 18 weeks of gala, one week of celebrity round, one week of semifinals and one week of grand finale.

The one contestant, who proves him/herself, will become the ultimate winner of the title Suron ka Eklavya. Speaking about the show, Gajendra Singh of Sai Baba Studios said, “Bappi da’s contribution is legendary and will remain immortal. This show is packed with talent and uniqueness yet something that is so familiar and close to our hearts.”