One more honour for RRR

MM Keeravaani, RRR composer and Naatu Naatu songwriter, Catherine Martin, costume designer, production designer and producer of Elvis, Claudio Miranda, cinematographer of Top Gun: Maverick and Florencia Martin, production designer for Babylon are among the recipients of Variety’s Artisans Awards.

The honourees will be feted at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 13. —IANS

