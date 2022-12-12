One needs to be flexible says Sargun Mehta on her career graph

Be it acting in Punjabi films or producing shows, Sargun Mehta continues to shine in every area of her professional life. She says, “The leap to Punjabi films was a natural progression. I did Balika Vadhu because it felt like a calling. The same way, I watched a Punjabi film in theatre and my thoughts were I would enjoy doing this. I first felt like a star when I was appreciated for my role in Phulwa and also my first Punjabi film Angrej.”

She also made her Bollywood debut with actor Akshay Kumar this year in the film Cuttputlli. She adds, “I go with the flow. I don’t think too much. If the script demands and my gut feelings allow I follow my instinct and take a decision. And as an actor, one needs to be flexible.”

On her role in Cuttputlli, she says, “It went as it was narrated to me. Initially, it was supposed to release in theatres but it came on OTT and was very well-received. Working with Akshay sir was fantastic. He is a spontaneous actor and a fantastic co-star.”