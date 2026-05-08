One year of Operation Sindoor

A year after India launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the mission continues to hold a strong emotional and cultural presence across the country. What started as a decisive counter-terror operation quickly transformed into a larger symbol of national unity, sacrifice and resilience.

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Beyond strategic and political discussions, Operation Sindoor sparked an outpouring of sentiment on social media, inspired patriotic campaigns, drew support from public figures, and even ignited interest within the film industry. The operation’s codename struck a particularly emotional chord. Deeply embedded in Indian cultural identity, sindoor came to symbolise the pain and loss endured by families affected by the attack, especially the women whose lives were altered forever.

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Over the past year, online conversations repeatedly described the operation as “powerful,” “symbolic” and “unforgettable,” reflecting how deeply it resonated with the public imagination.

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Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who announced a film around the operation, posted on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, along with a video issued by Indian Army, on X, “A year since India showed the world that peace is our nature, but silence is not our weakness. Today, I bow my head to the courage of our leadership led by @narendramodi and our brave army, and the spirit of every Indian who stood united in a moment of national resolve. And perhaps the greatest tribute we can offer is to ensure the story of Operation Sindoor is told to the world. Truthfully. Powerfully. So the world remembers what was defended, what was sacrificed, and what it cost to keep humanity alive. History remembers wars. Civilizations remember courage. Jai Hind…”

Agnihotri reportedly joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and acquired the adaptation rights for the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon, announcing a film project “not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

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Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, shared with Lifestyle, “As an Indian, I have always been immensely proud of my nation, the world’s largest democracy and that is something we always cherish. Since Independence, our soldiers have protected us with unmatched courage and selflessness. On the one-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, I salute our armed forces for safeguarding not just our people, but also the dignity and spirit of our peace-loving nation. This battle has always been for peace and for protecting our country against terrorism and external threats. ”

Shivangi Verma shared, "Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission, it's an emotion that reflects the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of our armed forces. As India marks the first anniversary of this historic operation, I feel immense pride in being part of a nation that stands united in the face of every challenge."