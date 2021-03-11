'Shershaah' completes a year, Himanshu Malhotra feels nostalgic about it

Actor Himanshu Malhotra is seen as Major Rajeev Kapoor in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah. As the movie has completed a year recently, he recalls working in it and shares a few BTS moments from the sets.
He says: "It's a really beautiful film. I spent almost a year shooting in Palampur, Kargil and Chandigarh. I remember article 370 issue was going on during that time so there was no Internet. So all we did was have our own jamming sessions and meals together. This film also introduced me to actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Shiv Pandit, Niketan Dheer, who later on became my friends. — IANS
