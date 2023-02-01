Sara Khan to star in the movie 'The Era Of 1990'

Actress Sara Khan will next be seen in upcoming film The Era Of 1990, directed by Shahid Kazmi. Sara is well-known for her roles in Sapna Babul ka...Bidaai, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti—Astitva KeEhsaas Ki and Santoshi Maa—Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. Kazmi shares, “The Bollywood industry is significantly impacted by online piracy. The annual loss brought on by online music and movie piracy is alarming. I wanted to demonstrate how widespread online piracy is and how it affects business.”

Sara Khan adds “It’s the first movie to be based on the global piracy scam of Bollywood movies in India. It isn’t just a documentary trying to highlight a particular problem, instead, it is a full-fledged commercial film with all the flavours and emotions.”