Opphenheimer star Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

IANS

Opphenheimer star Cillian Murphy has said he is a huge fan of the 2014 sci-fi movie Interstellar, which stars the likes of Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” Cillian said.

Earlier this year, Cillian likened the Oppenheimer set to a ‘laboratory’. The actor plays J. Robert Oppenheimer — the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons — in the acclaimed movie, and Cillian heaped praise on the film’s director for creating a ‘safe environment’ for the cast.

He told, “Christopher creates this really ... kind of like a laboratory, where you can just try stuff out and he just lets you off. And the other thing is, I was thinking about it, no scene ever gets left behind, do you know what I mean? No scene is less than another.”

Oppenheimer boasted of a star-studded cast that also included Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. Cillian also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Florence.