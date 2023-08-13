Oprah Winfrey spotted helping victims of Maui wildfire

ANI

Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey has come forward to show support for the island of Maui amid the current wave of deadly wildfires.

She was recently spotted at shelters on Maui visiting with people displaced by the wildfires and bringing much-needed supplies. Winfrey owns property on the island, and her spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that she has been volunteering at emergency shelters.

“Oprah has been to several local shelters to ask first-hand what was most needed. She then went to Walmart and Costco to shop for the items and brought them back. It is heart-breaking devastation,” Oprah’s spokesperson said.

It’s not the first time Winfrey has helped out in times of wildfires. In 2019, she opened a private road on her property in Maui to help people quickly escape a brush fire that broke out.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, also reacted to the tragedy. “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the caption reads which reposted information from the community organization Aina Momona.