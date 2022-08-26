Amitabh Bachchan to make debut as music composer with R Balki's 'Chup'

The upcoming film Chup will mark the debut of veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer, director R Balki divulged the details as the film is set to release on September 23. Talking about the same, Balki said, “Chup is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer.” Big B and Balki have a long-standing association and the superstar has worked with him in almost all of his films.

The director then revealed how the music composing debut for Big B unfolded, “Amit ji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano, as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artiste whose sensitivity can beat his. — IANS

