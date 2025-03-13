DT
PT
Oscar-nominated 'September 5' to open Red Lorry Film Festival in India

ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:47 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
The Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow India, has announced its opening night film, September 5, an Oscar-nominated drama about the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack. The festival, now in its second year, will take place from March 21 to 23, with screenings in Mumbai and, for the first time, in Hyderabad.

The event will be held at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza, Maison PVR at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, and Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. Directed by Tim Fehlbaum and distributed by Paramount Pictures, September 5 takes viewers inside ABC Sports’ broadcast station during the Munich tragedy.

The film combines archival footage with dramatised scenes to recreate the intense atmosphere as journalists reported live from the scene. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and has received critical praise for its gripping storytelling. The festival will also showcase other critically acclaimed films, including Sean Baker’s Anora, which won the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Anora will get its big-screen outing at the Red Lorry Film Festival. The film festival will also feature Emilia Perez, another Academy Award winner who secured Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana and Best Original Song for El Mal, as well as I’m Still Here, which won Best International Feature Film.

