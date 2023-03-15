Oscars’ diary: Here are a few interesting stories about the Oscar awards

When Tom preferred an igloo

Superstar Tom Cruise decided to skip the 95th Academy Awards and instead spent the evening in an igloo. The actor’s hit film Top Gun: Maverick had been nominated for a Best Picture award at the ceremony, but Tom was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event.

Tom is said to have ‘known’ the film would miss out on the Oscar and so decided to ‘get on with doing what he does best’. An insider has said the 60-year-old Hollywood icon flew out to Svalbard, 500 miles south of the North Pole to film scenes for the eighth installment of Mission Impossible. A source shared, “Tom would rather get on with doing what he does best and making amazing movies...He’s seen it all before”.

Top Gun: Maverick had received six nominations at the Academy Awards, but went home with just one accolade for Best Sound.

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu, were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.

Kaala Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith are also seen posing with the superstar singer. The Barbadian singer performed her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the awards gala.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, showed off her baby bump through a black sheer cut-out gown.

Many Will Smith Jokes removed

There were quite a few Will Smith jokes made at the 95th Academy Awards, but there were certainly more. An executive producer of the event has explained why there weren’t more. Jimmy Kimmel, 55, hosted the ceremony, one year after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage when Rock, 58, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Molly McNearney, an executive producer of this year’s show, and Kimmel’s wife, explained why her husband did not go ‘harder’. “We didn’t want to make this year all about last year,” McNearney, 45, said. “I cannot tell you how many Will Smith jokes we had that we got rid of. We think that only the best for that room made it. There were certainly some that went harder, but we didn’t think that was our place to do that. That should be Chris Rock, not us.”

Still, they didn’t want to ignore the incident altogether. “We really liked the idea of making fun of the reaction to it last year,” said McNearney. “I think we’re all still in a bit of shock of how that went down and how after watching that violence everyone had to then sit through an acceptance speech.”

Last year, the moment was followed by Smith, 54, winning Best Actor for his role in King Richard; he took the stage but decided not to apologise specifically to Rock during his emotional acceptance speech.

Kimmel joked during his opening monologue, “We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

Tourists flock Theppakadu Camp

A large number of tourists keen to see the elephants Raghu and Ammu, who have become famous after the documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film, helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves, revolves around two Kattunaiyakan tribe members, Bomman and Bellie, who nurture and bring up the orphaned elephant calves. Bomman and Bellie even got married while the film was being shot.

A tourist, Sukumaran Nair from Thiruvananthapuram visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for the first time. The camp is located deep inside the Mudumalai National Park in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. It was set up in 1917 for timber loggers.

The camp officials said a few foreign tourists were also there because they wanted to meet the elephants, as well as their mahouts. — Agencies