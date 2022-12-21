The Citadel universe from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO is set for its Indian adaptation. The yet untitled Citadel series, based out of India, will be led by duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners, and directors of the series, and will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, shooting for the local original spy series will begin in January 2023. The show will mark Varun Dhawan’s OTT debut and will air on Prime Video.

Sharing the news, Russo Brothers dropped the first look of Varun Dhawan from the show on their official Instagram handle. In a joint statement, executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said, “We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honour to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. And, we can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life.”—TMS