Madhuri Dixit to make OTT debut with The Fame Game

The Fame Game (formerly known as Finding Anamika) will take the audience into the world of superstar Anamika, played by the evergreen, ever-gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene! Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series marks her OTT debut and fans cannot wait for what it has in store.

Poster of The Fame Game

The Fame Game will be released on February 25 on Netflix. It brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer, and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. The series is said to be a rollercoaster ride with highs and lows of the actress’s life, revealing hidden truths and painful lies. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi. — TMS