OTT is here to stay, says actor Muskan Verma

Tell us about your background…

I was born in the small yet beautiful town of Roorkee, close to Dehradun. After completing Bachelors in Music, I worked as a dance teacher. I mostly taught modern western dance and in 2017, came to Mumbai.

Did you always want to become an actor?

It was my mother’s dream to become an actor, but she could not fulfil her desire as she was married off quite early. So, when I was born, she wanted me to become an actor. As I grew up, her dream slowly started becoming my dream, and that is why I decided to come to Mumbai and make this dream a reality.

What kind of struggles did you face?

I feel I am the luckiest person on earth, as I did not have to struggle a lot. I met the right people in the industry who guided me without wanting anything in return. There are enough talented people around, but everyone doesn’t get the right opportunity. Besides hard work, luck is surely important.

How and when did you get your first break?

I did a lot of ad-shoots and small roles in daily soaps, but my big break came in 2021 with a significant role in Inspector Avinash, featuring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela.

You’ve also acted in show Radha Krishna. Tell us about that…

In Radha Krishna, I portrayed the role of Chitralekha. It was a good experience. A daily soap means a lot of hard work and is like dal chawal for the audience. People like to connect instantly with the show’s characters.

What difference do you see between OTT and TV?

In my opinion, OTT is the future of entertainment. The OTT boom is here to stay. Thanks to the lockdown, everyone has got hooked on to the medium that is providing them with a variety of content. One can watch anything they want at their own convenience.

Where do you want to see yourself in five years from now?

I only want one thing—to be an accomplished actor, doing films and OTT. Acting is like oxygen for me.

What is your advice to youngsters who want to become an actor?

I came to Mumbai with plan A and I didn’t have plan B. One should be focused and find the right people through the right references. Alone you cannot do everything. You surely need the support and guidance of the right people.

What is your idea of happiness?

My idea of happiness is to be busy all day, doing what I love the most. I also feel happy when I meet good people and end up learning from them. Living a simple life makes me happy.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

I never had a plan B. I always thought of becoming an actor and I prefer taking risks. I focus on getting what I want. When I am sure I want to do something, why should I think of any other option?