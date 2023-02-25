OTT is the future, says actor Harjinder Singh

The OTT revolution is for real and here to stay. Every actor and technician wants to be a part of this space, given the opportunity and exposure it offers. Inspector Avinash actor Harjinder Singh says, “I believe nothing can beat the silver screen. Yes, OTT has become famous and has also offered many actors an opportunity to showcase their skills. It is the future. But at the same time, the magnitude of the silver screen is unbeatable.”

He adds, “Every great thing takes time. It needs lots of investment in terms of time and energy, lots of brainstorming and hard work goes behind making a series or a film or a documentary. So there is no disappointment if it takes time, as the experience one gains out of it is wonderful.”