OTT series ‘House of the Dragon’ gathers steam; averages 29 million viewers per episode in the US

The viewership of OTT series House of the Dragon is on an upward curve in the US. The fifth episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series clocked three per cent more US viewers than the fourth. Additionally, Season 1 is averaging 29 million viewers per episode across its first five episodes. That’s a massive audience for any premium cable series, and a very promising sign that it is going the way of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, which averaged more than 44 million viewers per episode for its eighth and final season in 2019.

House of the Dragon will see a narrative and casting shift after this episode, as Episode 6 will mark a major time jump. The younger actors, such as Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as Lady Alicent Hightower, will trade their roles over to older actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively. — IANS