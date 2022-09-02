Actor and singer Amika Shail talks about her upcoming projects and the journey so far

From Kolkata to Mumbai, how will you sum up your journey?

It has been a long and amazing journey. As I am from Kolkata, music has always been around me since childhood. I have been part of many song-based reality shows. After graduation I came to Mumbai and that’s when the real struggle started. My first break in playback singing was for the film The Wedding Anniversary. It was a song titled Ittefaqan.

What were your initial struggles in Mumbai?

After I reached Mumbai, I took up a job as a music teacher. And my parents gave me a time limit and within that span I had to gain a foothold because otherwise financially it would not have been possible.

What is music to you?

Music is like a breath of fresh air. I have professionally learnt and almost half my life has been dedicated to music. And I was quite far away from acting. It was not planned.

How much time do you devote to music every day?

After I started acting, I realised it’s quite demanding and time-consuming. Sometimes 24 hours is also less. And music is something you need a lot of peace to practice.

On the acting front, what are your forthcoming projects?

There are films like Dog directed by Shailendra Singh and Mussoorie Boys by Hriday Shetty. There is a web film by Adhikari Brothers. An OTT series called The Perfect Girl and also a series called Manthan. Then there are a couple of music videos as well.

OTT content has changed the entertainment industry. What are your views?

OTT content has gone to a different level. As an artiste I have also worked on this platform and loved the experience. OTT shows have variety, unlike films.

What have you liked on OTT so far?

Samantar is one series that I have loved. I have also followed Rasika Duggal and Radhika Apte’s work.

