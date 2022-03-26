One-to-one

Mimoh Chakraborty gets candid about work, family and the two years of pandemic

What were your reasons to do the short film - Ab Mujhe Udna Hai?

This short film by the talented director Sujoy Mukherjee is based on a wonderful subject. For me, it’s always the content that matters — the short film has the right message and I have thoroughly enjoyed performing this character.

How will you sum up your overall journey in the industry?

I was 22 when my debut film Jimmy released and I will turn 38 in a few months. I am still learning; I have come a long way. After appearing for so many auditions I know that I might or might not get the role. Like me there are thousands of actors who are there waiting for the opportunity. Failure is a part of growth for every actor.

At this point of time how do you see your dad Mithun Chakraborty’s contribution in the industry?

The most important thing is that he is healthy, eating right and walks regularly around the house. After so many years in the industry, he has delivered a web series Bestseller, movie The Kashmir Files and now reality TV show Hunarbaaz, which he is judging. I believe he is an unstoppable machine; he enjoys what he does. He is an inspiration for all of us.

As a son, what kind of responsibilities do you feel towards your parents now?

I am the eldest one and I would like to contribute more for my family. It is my duty also as their son to give my hundred percent to them. They have always taught me to do what I love and then give my best.

Would you like to act in web series?

Yes, I have always been focused on good content. I don’t want to repeat myself and for that I am okay with doing less work. But I will wait for the correct opportunity.

What role has your wife Madalsa played in your life?

There is a lot of understanding and communication in our relationship. We complement each other and help each other grow. When we take certain vows, it’s important to keep those.

What keeps you away from social media?

Because I am not in a rat race and not interested in who has a Ferrari car, I rather invest my time in reading books, watching informative YouTube videos.

What has the pandemic taught you?

The most important lesson is that we cannot take mother earth for granted. Also, on a personal level during lockdown I have started learning many foreign languages like Latin, Spanish and German. I also completed a few online courses as I wanted to utilise the time effectively.

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

