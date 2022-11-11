Outdoor photo-shoots are challenging, says Anupama Solanki

Dangal TV’s hit show Bindiya Sarkar’s actress Anupama Solanki, recently completed an outdoor photo-shoot and is excited to share her look with the fans. However, she confessed that the task was challenging. “This is the first time I shot outdoors and I did not even hire a stylist,” she says.

The young actress feels that it’s important to do photo-shoots frequently because the competition in the industry is high. She adds, “The competition has reached the next level, as you have to also compete with influencers and content-creators these days. It is necessary to keep updating yourself with the latest trends.”