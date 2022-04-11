Outer Range and Mai among the releases on the web this week

April 14: Dhahanam on MX Player

This revenge drama highlights how the murder of Sri Ramulu, a communist worker, creates a sensation in the village. Sri Ramulu’s son Hari takes it upon himself to hunt down the culprit behind his father’s murder, which leads to a war between the most powerful goons in the village. Starring Isha Koppikar, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Ashwatkanth Sharma and others, this seven-episodic crime thriller is directed by Agasthya Manju.

April 15: Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video

The series, starring Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin, will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting April 15. Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. It’s a thrilling Western family saga with supernatural mystery.