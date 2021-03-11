Pachinko gets renewed for Season 2

Pachinko, the trilingual drama, has been reportedly renewed for a second season by Apple. Soo Hugh, who is the creator of the series, reportedly has a four-season plan for the drama, which is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel.
According to reports, Apple’s pickup for the second season comes as season one of the series recently debuted its finale. Showrunner Hugh has repeatedly stressed that she has a larger plan for four seasons of eight episodes each to tell the multi-generational story.
Speaking on the renewal, Hugh said, “Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family. I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honour to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.” Meanwhile, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in a quest to survive and thrive.
