Palak Jain joins 'Dosti Anokhi'

Popular TV actress Palak Jain has been roped-in to play the role of Isha, granddaughter of Jagannath, in the show Dosti Anokhi.

Says Palak, “Dosti Anokhi has one of the most beautiful and unique storylines, and being a part of it is no less than a golden opportunity. My character Isha is a typical modern South Delhi girl, but at the same time she is also deeply rooted in her family values, as they hail from Benaras, which gives a desi touch to her whole personality.”