Palak Jain joins 'Dosti Anokhi'

Popular TV actress Palak Jain has been roped-in to play the role of Isha, granddaughter of Jagannath, in the show Dosti Anokhi.
Says Palak, “Dosti Anokhi has one of the most beautiful and unique storylines, and being a part of it is no less than a golden opportunity. My character Isha is a typical modern South Delhi girl, but at the same time she is also deeply rooted in her family values, as they hail from Benaras, which gives a desi touch to her whole personality.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered