Palak Muchhal to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This is her third time in London and she will be paying a tribute to her idol, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. On July 28, Palak will be performing along with the Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra at the prestigious venue.
She says, “It is fascinating to be performing there for the third time. It is such a matter of honour and respect for any artiste. I was six years old when I performed there for the first time. Then, in 2015, I did the same. This time around, it is a tribute to Lata ji.”
She adds, “I had gone there with Anandji (of Kalyanji-Anandji fame). I remember singing Lag Ja Gale, along with a few other songs. This time, I am going to sing Yara Seeli Seeli, Aayega Aanewala, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. I have tried to mix songs from different decades because Lata ji has sung so many hit numbers over the years. Each and every song by her got so much love from people across the world.”
It has been three months since Palak began her preparations. “I have designed this concert from a scratch. I had several sessions over video calls with the orchestra members. It is a 120-member orchestra team. Most of the players are of British origin, and so it is an honour for them to be performing on songs made by some of the most legendary music directors of our country.”
