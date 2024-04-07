Palak Shah’s photo exhibition goes beyond the iconic ghats and temples of the town

Sheetal

It is important to know the geography and history of the city you live in. And if you are a backpacker, it might turn into a full-time profession to document people and places, just like it happened to Mumbai-based photographer Palak Shah.

One steps into the realm of the ‘extraordinary’ with his photo exhibition, titled Beyond Ghats and Temples: The Unnoticed Side of Kashi, which is on display at Underpass, Sector 17. He captures the unseen facets of this ancient city that goes beyond the iconic ghats and temples. It is a collection of evocative photographs capturing life, death, and the ethereal realms

Palak’s heart lies in photography, especially in the vibrant genres of street and documentary photography. Palak says, “Photography empowers me to capture a moment in time which is mundane yet beautiful and leaves multiple impression on the viewer.”

He started of his professional journey at the age of 17.

The featured pictures in this exhibition are mere glimpses from a captivating photo series, a preview of a larger narrative encapsulated in his book, Kashi, which Palak plans to release soon.

Ask if one has to be religious to present a city like Kashi or Ayodhya, and Palak quips, “I did not step inside temples or spiritual places to capture these scenes. But at the same time I was surrounded by thoughts of spirituality and held discussions with the Aghoris and Doms to know about their take on life and death. You do not need to follow something by heart to capture it in your frame. The difference of thoughts, religion, and many such things are beyond me as an artist.”

For the aspiring photographers, Palak’s piece of advice is to leave the old school of thought at home when walking out. “Believe in gaining practical knowledge from day one,” he says.

On till April 10

